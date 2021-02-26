Biz / Company

Hisense outlines air-conditioner ambition

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:46 UTC+8, 2021-02-26       0
Home appliance giant claims its latest products with sterilization features will be helpful in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:46 UTC+8, 2021-02-26       0

Home appliance giant Hisense aims to become one of China's top three air-conditioner vendors by 2022, the Shanghai-listed firm said on Friday.

Hisense, a market leader in the Chinese TV market, is offering models with sterilization features that the company claims are helpful to prevent spreading COVID-19 and other diseases.

These products will challenge the market leaders, Hisense Air Conditioner Vice President Wang Hongwei said.

Hisense products have high-tech features such as disinfection and sterilization, air volume increase, noise reduction and sleep aid, to meet individual demands. For example, it can replace all the air in a room in just three minutes. 

Hisense is already the No. 3 company in the fresh air-conditioner market, a high-end product category in the air-conditioner market, with a market share of 21 percent, according to researcher All View Cloud.

The air-conditioner market is now led by Gree and Midea.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hisense
Gree
Midea
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     