Hisense outlines air-conditioner ambition

Home appliance giant claims its latest products with sterilization features will be helpful in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

Home appliance giant Hisense aims to become one of China's top three air-conditioner vendors by 2022, the Shanghai-listed firm said on Friday.

Hisense, a market leader in the Chinese TV market, is offering models with sterilization features that the company claims are helpful to prevent spreading COVID-19 and other diseases.

These products will challenge the market leaders, Hisense Air Conditioner Vice President Wang Hongwei said.

Hisense products have high-tech features such as disinfection and sterilization, air volume increase, noise reduction and sleep aid, to meet individual demands. For example, it can replace all the air in a room in just three minutes.

Hisense is already the No. 3 company in the fresh air-conditioner market, a high-end product category in the air-conditioner market, with a market share of 21 percent, according to researcher All View Cloud.

The air-conditioner market is now led by Gree and Midea.