Biz / Company

Realme sets sights on 100 million smartphone users

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:05 UTC+8, 2021-03-05       0
Realme currently has 70 million users and was the only major smartphone company with more than 50 percent growth in 2020.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:05 UTC+8, 2021-03-05       0

Smartphone maker Realme expects its global user base to surpass 100 million people this year, with expansions in middle and high-end market segments, company officials said on Friday.

The average smartphone price increased 10 percent in 2020 though overall industry sales decreased, requiring “changes and hopes” in middle and high-end markets, said Xu Qi, Realme’s vice president.

Realme currently has 70 million users and sold more than 42 million smartphones last year with a 65 percent growth year on year, the only major smartphone company with more than 50 percent growth in 2020, Xu said during a new product release conference.

The company is launching Realme GT models with a flagship Snapdragon 888 chip, 64-mega-pixel camera, professional graphics processing unit and eSports display, super capacity battery and flash charging. The models will debut next week with a starting price of 2,799 yuan (US$437).

By comparison, most of Realme's previous models sold for less than 2,000 yuan.

China and Europe are key strategic regional markets for the company.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     