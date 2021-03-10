Biz / Company

Lego posts record profit in 2020 as lockdowns spur play

AFP
  21:10 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0
Lego posted a record profit in 2020 as pandemic lockdowns around the world left people whiling away their time indoors playing games and buying online.
AFP
  21:10 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0

Lego posted a record profit in 2020 as pandemic lockdowns around the world left people whiling away their time indoors playing games and buying online, the Danish company said on Wednesday.

The unlisted family business registered a 19 percent rise in net profit to 9.9 billion kroner (US$1.6 billion), its biggest profit ever.

Sales jumped by 13 percent, to 43.7 billion kroner.

The maker of colourful plastic bricks said it had increased its global market share even though it was forced to temporarily close its plants in China and Mexico due to the pandemic, which led to higher supply costs.

Sales rose across the board, thanks to growing online shopping and a doubling of visits to its websites, as well as the opening of 134 stores, including 91 in China where the group intends to expand further.

Despite the rise in online sales, Lego, based in Billund in western Denmark, plans to open 120 new stores in 2021, including 80 in China.

In addition to its classic bricks, which remain among its most sold products, the company has in recent years moved strongly into areas such as video games, movies, cartoons and Legoland amusement parks.

Lego — a contraction of the Danish 'Leg godt' or 'Play well' — noted in particular the success of its Super Mario game collaboration with Nintendo launched in August, where players can build real life versions of 2D Super Mario levels.

After a vast restructuring in 2017, Lego turned its focus to multimedia games and sustainability.

While Lego's iconic bricks are virtually unbreakable and reusable for generations, plastic is increasingly shunned due to the lasting harms its chemical components do to the planet. Lego has therefore vowed that its bricks will be 100 percent sustainable by 2030.

The company also aims for its manufacturing plants to be carbon neutral by 2022, and is gradually phasing out its plastic bags separating pieces and replacing them with recycled paper.

cbw/map/po/lth

Source: AFP   Editor: Han Jing
Nintendo
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     