Biz / Company

Video-streaming platform Bilibili debuts on Hong Kong market

Xinhua
  10:49 UTC+8, 2021-03-29       0
Video-streaming platform Bilibili Inc. started trading on the Hong Kong stock market on Monday as the latest US-listed mainland business to complete a secondary listing here.
Xinhua
  10:49 UTC+8, 2021-03-29       0

Video-streaming platform Bilibili Inc. started trading on the Hong Kong stock market on Monday as the latest US-listed mainland business to complete a secondary listing here.

Shares of Bilibili opened at 790 Hong Kong dollars (about US$101.67), down from its offer price of 808 Hong Kong dollars.

Its public offering was oversubscribed more than 170 times by local retail investors, and nearly 12 times by international buyers. Bilibili is expected to raise nearly 20 billion Hong Kong dollars, which will be used to improve its content, user experience and marketing, among others.

In its prospectus, the company said it is a leading video community for young generations, citing an average of 202 million monthly active users in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 55 percent year on year.

Bilibili's net revenues were 4.13 billion yuan (about US$630 million) in 2018, 6.78 billion yuan in 2019 and nearly 12 billion yuan in 2020.

Bilibili first went public in Nasdaq in 2018 and its fund-raising in Hong Kong marked a continued trend of homecoming listings by US-traded mainland companies. More than 10 such firms have as far debuted on the Hong Kong market, including Alibaba and Baidu. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Baidu
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     