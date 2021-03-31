Biz / Company

Realme to open stores in every Chinese city

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:52 UTC+8, 2021-03-31       0
Smartphone brand realme launches more affordable model to tap domestic market as it announces sales growth of 463 percent for the first quarter.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:52 UTC+8, 2021-03-31       0

Smartphone brand realme, which posted sales growth of 463 percent in the first quarter, is to open more offline stores across the country and launch more affordable 5G models to tap the domestic market.

Realme, which used to focus on overseas markets, plans to open 80,000 stores in China this year, covering “every city in the country,” said Xu Qi, realme’s vice president.

The company launched its GT Neo model on Wednesday with a MediaTek chip and a starting price of 1,799 yuan (US$281). The “dual platforms” strategy of Qualcomm and MediaTek offers users more affordable 5G phones.

The Chinese market is becoming more competitive with smartphone makers Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo all planning to open more stores.

Realme's first-quarter sales are already similar to the brand's sales last year after it officially returned to the domestic market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
MediaTek
Oppo
Xiaomi
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     