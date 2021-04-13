Biz / Company

Sanofi unveils new research institute in Suzhou

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:39 UTC+8, 2021-04-13       0
The company is the latest multinational pharmaceutical firm hoping to ride the next wave of biomedical research in China.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:39 UTC+8, 2021-04-13       0
Sanofi unveils new research institute in Suzhou
Ding Yining / SHINE

The 4,000-square-meter Sanofi Institute for Biomedical Research was unveiled on Tuesday in Suzhou.


Sanofi said it foresees annual investment of around 20 million euros over the next five years and a headcount of at least 50 researchers by the end of next year at its biomedical research facility in Suzhou which was unveiled Tuesday. 

The company is the latest multinational pharmaceutical company hoping to ride the next wave of biomedical research, as China encourages first-in-class innovative treatments instead of relying on generics. 

Located at the Suzhou Institute of Systems Medicine in the Suzhou Industrial Park, the Sanofi Institute for Biomedical Research will be the first institute outside France, Germany and the United States. 

Private research agency ASKCI Consulting estimates the market size for China's biomedical industry will increase to 5.79 trillion yuan (US$880 billion) in 2026 from about 3.86 trillion yuan in 2021. 

Biopharma is a crucial part of the Healthy China 2030 action plan to improve healthcare and disease treatments with a string of incentives to support the development of science parks and city hubs for innovation and research and development (R&D). 

Country lead of Sanofi China Pius Hornstein said the institute will look to increase the company's early-stage research capabilities in the country and deeply connect with the Chinese ecosystem, the world's second largest market for the drug firm after the US.

"We feel it's the right moment to leverage local R&D resources that have benefitted from the biomedical research investment boom in recent years, and tap into the talent pool in the Yangtze River Delta region," Hornstein said. 

The new research facility will focus on early-stage research in oncology, immunology and inflammation.  

The central government is also urging the Yangtze River Delta region to combine resources and research capabilities in crucial sectors like integrated circuits, biopharma and artificial intelligence to bring about breakthrough results. 

The number of new Chinese biopharma companies has risen steadily over the past decade, and Hornstein said he's confident Sanofi China will attract great talent, adding that competition and collaboration with domestic players would increase innovation. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Sanofi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     