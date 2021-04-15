Biz / Company

Huawei launches into virtual reality music

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:55 UTC+8, 2021-04-15       0
Tech giant releases 24 VR musical works, including some by renowned classical pianist Lang Lang, as it enriches services for its many millions of users. 
Huawei Technologies has launched 24 VR (virtual reality) musical works, including some by pianist Lang Lang, to enrich its services, the company said in Shanghai on Thursday.

VR music offers audiences an immersive experience that includes video and surround sound. Huawei says it is just like being in a theater. 

The company is supporting artists to produce VR music content and sharing income with them. 

The boom in demand for VR devices, with sales jumping 72 percent last year, the 5G network and improved displays and sound on smartphones and other devices, all boost the market potential of VR music, said Eric Tan, vice president of Huawei Consumer Business Group’s Consumer Cloud Service. It’s also a key part of HMS or Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem, he said.

The HMS has 700 million users in 170 countries and regions, with 2.7 million developers around the world.

The new Huawei VR music platform is open to producers, developers and industry partners, Tan added. 

In 2022, China’s VR/AR market size is predicted to hit more than 100 billion yuan (US$15.4 billion). Huawei has unique advantages in software, hardware and system innovations. 

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Visitors test Huawei's VR music service in Shanghai on Thursday. 

