Biz / Company

AI fitness device startup raising US$300m

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:45 UTC+8, 2021-04-16       0
Fiture president says the company is to tap domestic fitness population that is four times that of the US with an 8,200-yuan smart device that includes a year of online services.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:45 UTC+8, 2021-04-16       0

Fiture, a home fitness devices startup, says it is raising US$300 million in the latest round of financing, making it one of the world’s fastest-growing smart fitness firms.

Investors now include Sequoia Capital, Tencent and GSR Ventures. Fiture plans to invest 1 billion yuan (US$154 million) in market expansion, looking for city partners and offering free trials nationwide.

Fiture aims to tap the Chinese home fitness market with Fiture Slim, a device able to guide exercises and sports with motion tracking and artificial intelligence features. It costs 8,200 yuan for the device and a year of online services.

The domestic fitness population is four times that of the United States, said Zhang Yuansheng, the company’s co-founder and president. The device and classes will popularize of fitness and lower the entry threshold, Zhang said. 

Other expansion plans include 14-day free trials of 100,000 devices and investment in producing content such as high definition videos. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Tencent
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     