Trip.com Group lists on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Trip.com Group, a Shanghai-based global travel services provider, officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, under stock code 9961.HK.

During Monday's trading, its shares opened at 281 Hong Kong dollars (about 36.16 US dollars), up from its offer price of 268 Hong Kong dollars.

Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has expanded its global presence over the last two decades to become one of the world's leading travel service providers.

Jane Sun, chief executive officer of Trip.com Group, said at its listing ceremony in Shanghai that by being dual-listed on NASDAQ and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the company is able to have a truly global offering that better reflects its international presence and outlook.

She added that the company looks forward to ushering in a global travel revival.

Trip.com Group said in a press release that it plans to use the net proceeds from the listing to fund the expansion of its one-stop travel offerings and improve user experience, invest in technology to bolster its leading market position in products and services, and fund general corporate purposes and working capital needs.