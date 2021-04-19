Biz / Company

China's green development helps German company weather pandemic storm

Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  19:34 UTC+8, 2021-04-19       0
China's domestic consumption and high-quality development strategy helped Wacker China, a German multinational chemical company, get through the uncertainty of 2020.
Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  19:34 UTC+8, 2021-04-19       0
Chinas green development helps German company weather pandemic storm
Ti Gong

 Silicone is a key material for making electric vehicles.

China's domestic consumption and high-quality development strategy helped Wacker China, a German multinational chemical company, get through the uncertainty of 2020.

The company's 2020 sales reached 1.025 billion euros (US$1.22 billion), only 0.3 percent lower than 2019 sales of 1.05 billion euros thanks to domestic consumption and upgraded manufacturing. By comparison, its global sales declined 5 percent to 4.69 billion euro.

Wacker China’s sales began rebounding in the second quarter of last year when the pandemic became well contained throughout China. Customer demand for most of its products remained high the rest of the year.

Its silicone product in China even could not meet demand from sectors such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, electronics and consumer products, where business was particularly strong last year that exceeded the supply. 

The company's polymers, primarily used in construction, grew robustly due to the recovery of China’s construction industry. Its polysilicon used in the photovoltaic and semiconductor industries returned to growth in 2020 after a two-year decline.

However, sales in its biosolutions division, for which it is the world’s largest key material manufacturer for chewing gum, declined because chewing gum consumption fell significantly with social and travel activities dampened.

“Looking forward, we will benefit from China’s focus on quality growth, reflected in its target of increasing GDP by a mild 6 percent or more in 2021,” said Paul Lindblad, president of Wacker China. “As all our business divisions are expecting to increase sales in 2021, Wacker China is confident about returning to growth this year."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     