Biz / Company

Midea expands into new-energy car market

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:13 UTC+8, 2021-05-19       0
Home appliance giant joins Huawei, Xiaomi and Baidu to get involved in China's booming smart and electric car business. 
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:13 UTC+8, 2021-05-19       0

Midea is to produce auto parts as the home appliance giant expands into the booming new-energy car sector, the Shenzhen-listed firm said on Wednesday.

Technology giants Huawei, Xiaomi and Baidu recently announced similar plans to target the booming smart and electric car sector in China. 

Media’s subsidiary Welling is to start volume production of new products that include electronic water pumps, electronic oil pumps, electric compressors and electric power steering motors.

Through Welling, Midea has invested over US$100 million in the car-related business. Welling has produced air-conditioning compressors for vehicles and has been involved in auto parts research for several years. 

Midea, one of China's top two air-conditioner makers, has a market value of 540 billion yuan (US$83 billion).

Its experience in home appliances and air-conditioners can be adapted for the new-energy car sector, especially in a cold weather environment, the company said.

The new auto parts business represents business expansion in enterprise-oriented sectors, with car markets, digital factories and real property firms as clients. 

In the long term, Midea’s enterprise-oriented business will surpass 200 billion yuan, Fang Hongbo, Midea’s chairman and president, said recently.

In the first four months, China’s new-energy car sales jumped 40 percent to hit 1.8 million units, making the country one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Midea
Xiaomi
Baidu
Huawei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     