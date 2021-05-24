Biz / Company

Xiaomi tapping into recent college-graduate market for new talent

Xiaomi, which recently announced its expansion into the automotive industry, is looking to hire 5,000 new college graduates nationwide this year, the HK-listed firm said on Monday.

It's the first time the company has embarked on a large-scale college recruitment campaign since it was founded 11 years ago. The campaign represents "fresh power" for Xiaomi to expand globally and improve its corporate structure, said Xiaomi Chief Executive Officer Lei Jun.

In the future, Xiaomi will have more core and high-level managers around the age of 30, covering the sales, marketing and research sectors, Lei said.

Shanghai had the fifth most applicants to Xiaomi, following applications from Beijing, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Hubei Provinces.

Positions in retail management, software development and data analysis received the most applications.

In March, Xiaomi announced an investment of US$10 billion over the next decade in the electric car industry, which is expected to connect with its devices, from smartphones to wristbands and tablets.

Heated competition in the smartphone industry has forced firms to diversify their businesses, requiring more talent, industry insiders said.

Xiaomi is the third largest smartphone manufacturer globally, but is facing "fierce competition" in the market, Lei said.

