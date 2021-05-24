Firms queuing up to build their HQ in Jiangqiao

Jiangqiao Town has attracted a large number of Asia Pacific and China headquarters, branches and R&D centers of multinational companies to help domestic enterprises expand markets.

Among them, beauty industry services provider Yifei Group has expanded its business to tens of thousands of retailers, more than 2,000 brands and more than 2,000 celebrities and maintains strategic partnerships with many e-commerce platforms.

Jiangqiao is to focus on building an international consumption experience platform, accelerate construction of a high-end consumer goods debut and display center, encourage international and local brands to launch new products and introduce more domestic and foreign high-end consumer brands and brand agency headquarters.

To better implement the plan to integrate and promote construction of the Hongqiao International Hub for Opening-up, Jiangqiao relies on the national headquarters of Jia.com and the global demonstration center of Huazhu Group to promote development of new retail industries, such as smart retail, cross-border retail and green retail.

Huazhu Group is setting its global headquarters in Jiangqiao, and the main structure of the building is expected to be in use next spring.

"We will use the project in Jiangqiao as our headquarters and R&D and technology centers with services covering China and countries in Southeast Asia," said Li Dong, chief accountant of China Huazhu Business Management Co Ltd.

Li noted that Jiangqiao's superior geographical position made it more convenient for carrying out its business. Jiangqiao offered support in land acquisition, license applications and other areas as well.

In the first quarter, four industrial projects began construction and 12 major projects were signed, with a total investment of over 2.9 billion yuan.