Biz / Company

Austrian tech firm expands capacity in China

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:00 UTC+8, 2021-05-25       0
AT&S, an electronics component supplier with factories in Shanghai and Chongqing, is to invest 450 million euros (US$551 million) in expanding capacity, mainly inChongqing.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:00 UTC+8, 2021-05-25       0

AT&S, an Austrian electronics component supplier with factories in Shanghai and Chongqing, is to invest 450 million euros (US$551 million) in expanding capacity in the new fiscal year since April, mainly in its Chongqing factory. 

The company, which manufactures high-end printed circuit boards (PCB) and integrated circuit (IC) substrates, expects a surge in demand for its products used in electronics and chips. Its business is fueled by digitalized society trends with 5G communication, artificial intelligence and intelligent cars, company officials said in Shanghai on Tuesday.

In the new fiscal year, its capital spending will hit 630 million euros, including 450 million euros in expansion investment mainly in Chongqing, CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer said.

AT&S announced an additional investment of 200 million euros in Chongqing, which makes the factory's long-term and total investment to hit 1.2 billion euros. The factory has three plants, with the third and biggest plant to start production this year and be fully operational in 2024.

In the fiscal year of 2020 ended in March, AT&S's global revenue hit a record high 1.18 billion euros, a growth of 19 percent year on year. The capacity of its first Chongqing plant, which serves growing demand for new-technology substrates, made a significant contribution to revenue growth.

The 5G-powered digital economy and changing consumer behavior due to COVID-19 favored AT&S, with a growing demand for devices such as tablets, smartphones and wearables, as well as cars. 

AT&S is also upgrading technology in its Shanghai factory.

Due to a shortage of chips in the automotive industry, AT&S has seen a gradual rebound in demand since the fourth quarter of last year. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     