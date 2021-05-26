Biz / Company

Online finance platform posts impressive profit growth

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:12 UTC+8, 2021-05-26       0
FinVolution, a Shanghai-based online finance platform, today posted net profit growth of 41 percent in the first quarter, thanks to a larger user base and average loan size.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:12 UTC+8, 2021-05-26       0

FinVolution, a Shanghai-based online finance platform, today posted a net profit growth of 41 percent in the first quarter, thanks to a larger user base and average loan size from borrowers.

The rebounding economic environment in China and great potential for digital technology applications in Southeast Asia are catalysts for future business, said New York-listed FinVolution.

The company's first-quarter net profit was 592.8 million yuan (US$90.5 million), while revenue reached 2.11 billion yuan. 

During the quarter, FinVolution attracted more than 1 million new borrowers, 169.4 percent growth from a year ago. Loans facilitated for new borrowers hit 5.6 billion yuan, an increase of 250 percent year on year.

China's finance market, especially services for consumer and micro enterprises, has begun to rebound now that COVID-19 is under control in the country. Meanwhile, Southeast Asia's booming digital finance market will "unlock tremendous value," said Zhang Feng, chief executive of FinVolution.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, FinVolution strengthened risk management, leading to an improvement in delinquency rates among newly facilitated loans.

In the first quarter, the company invested 94 million yuan in research, 7.1 percent more than a year ago. It has also developed its own online data management and analysis tool.

The value of the company's shares has nearly tripled since the beginning of the year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     