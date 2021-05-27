Biz / Company

Oppo releases new middle-level Reno phones

Zhu Shenshen
  20:54 UTC+8, 2021-05-27
Smartphone maker's Reno 6 models costing from 2,799 yuan boast self-developed technologies such as face tracking, video-quality improvements and automatic beauty features.
Oppo is focus on the middle-level market segment with Reno product lines and self-developed technologies in photography and eSports, the company said on Thursday.

The world's No. 4 smartphone vendor has a 25 percent share of the middle-level market with prices between 2,000 and 4,000 yuan (US$307-US$615).

Oppo released Reno 6 models on Thursday with self-developed technologies such as AI-featured face tracking, video-quality improvements and automatic beauty features. The Reno 6 costs from 2,799 yuan. 

Another Reno 6 innovation is the latest generation X-axis linear motor, which offers vivid and vibration effects for mobile game and eSports fans.

The linear motors are now used in many domestic-brand models this year including the Reno 6 models. The X-axis linear motor has become an industry standard for middle and high-end mobile phones, said tech supplier AAC Technology.

Last year, Oppo said it would invest 50 billion yuan over three years in technology research and expansion in the Internet of Things. The investment and patent pool will help it compete with other brands such as Huawei and Samsung, according to industry insiders.

In the first quarter, Oppo ranked No. 4 in the global smartphone market with an 11-percent market share, behind Samsung's 22 percent, Apple's 15 percent and Xiaomi's 14 percent. Oppo's sales jumped over 60 percent in the quarter, one of the fastest growing brands among the top five, according to research firm Canalys.

In May, OPPO said it was to develop digital car keys for NIO cars.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
