Digital health-care and contactless services to protect privacy

  19:13 UTC+8, 2021-06-11       0
Technology startup Jianke established a strategic partnership with Menarini in Shanghai to offer patients digitalized health-care services.
Technology startup Jianke established a strategic partnership with Menarini in Shanghai to offer patients digitalized health-care services, covering contactless diagnoses as well as drug and artificial intelligence (AI) services to protect user privacy. 

The two companies will partner on medical services covering digestive systems, male reproductive health and skin allergies, said officials from Jianke, an online health-care and Internet hospital platform, and Menarini, Italy's largest biomedicine firm.

In China, people with male reproductive and skin diseases often don't go to hospitals for professional treatment due to privacy concerns. The AI and remote health-care platform can help them, industry officials and doctors said.

With remote diagnoses and drug delivery, people only need to visit hospitals once and then conduct long-term and follow-up treatment from their homes, said Wang Tao, Jianke's vice president. 

Online medical diagnoses, treatments and contactless drug delivery are gradually entering people's daily lives. Both patients and the health-care system can benefit, said Wang Hongwei, director of the dermatology department at the Huadong Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University.

More than 700 million Chinese people have chronic digestive system diseases such as Hp or Helicobacter pylori, which can lead to cancer without treatment. 

Health-care digitalization is trending with the development of AI and 5G and the accelerating pace of aging, according to industry insiders.

Founded in 2009, Jianke has established an online health-care platform that connects more than 300,000 doctors with over 100 million people across China. It raised US$130 million in a round of financing in 2018.

