Biz / Company

Invista invests in Asia Innovation Center

﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  21:30 UTC+8, 2021-06-18       0
Invista is to further invest 95 million yuan (US$15 million) to set up an Asia Innovation Center at the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park. 
﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  21:30 UTC+8, 2021-06-18       0
Invista invests in Asia Innovation Center

Invista Asia Innovation Center is unveiled in Shanghai. 

Invista, one of the world's largest chemical producers, is to further invest 95 million yuan (US$15 million) to set up an Asia Innovation Center at the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park. 

Fully operational by the end of the year, it will be the company's first research and development center for nylon 66 in Asia, a milestone for the company in enhancing the nylon 66 value chain in China. 

Last June the company invested 7 billion yuan to build a world-scale adiponitrile (ADN) plant, also at the park. Adiponitrile is an intermediate chemical used in the production of nylon 66.

Nylon 66 is used in the automobile, electrical and electronic industries and in many other consumer and industrial applications.

Covering 2,500 square meters and near its integrated nylon 66 facility in the park, the new center will focus on application needs in engineering polymers for key industries such as automobiles, electrical and electronics.

"China plays an increasingly important role in Invista's global business, and the plan to establish the Asia Innovation Center in Shanghai is a clear example of our commitment to further supplying strong local and regional demand for high-quality nylon products as China is also expected to become the world's largest nylon consumer," said Pete Brown, Invista's executive vice president of nylon polymer.

"Innovation continues to be a strong area of focus for Invista and our customers as we work together to broaden the application in engineering polymers. We anticipate that the Asia Innovation Center will enable us to quickly respond to local customers' needs and facilitate downstream application upgrades," said Angela Dou, director of intermediates, Asia, Invista.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     