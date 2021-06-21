Biz / Company

AMEC expanding to meet huge demand for chips

Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment, a top chip-making equipment vendor, is accelerating its business expansion, including a new 1.5-billion-yuan investment project.
Shanghai-based Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC), a top chip-making equipment vendor, is accelerating its business expansion, including a new 1.5-billion-yuan (US$231 million) investment project in the Lingang area and an enhanced portfolio for booming Mini LED production.

AMEC's Lingang project will cover 180,000 square meters and focus on integrated circuit research, testing and industrialization. It will begin operations in 2022.

The project will help the company expand its production capacity to meet surging demand in the chip market, said Gerald Yin, chairman and chief executive officer of AMEC.

It offers essential devices that enable chip makers like SMIC to manufacture chips used in smartphones, electronics and cars.

AMEC announces an investment project in Lingang.

AMEC recently launched Prismo UniMax, an advanced Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition tool engineered for Mini LED production. The panels are used in LED-based televisions, tablets, laptops, monitors, smartphones and automotive displays.

As a high-end and emerging-market segment, Mini LED TV sales are projected to hit 2.6 to 3 million units, with great future potential, according to research company TrendForce.

Listed on the Shanghai SSE STAR Market, AMEC closed at 161.6 yuan per share today, more than 50 percent higher than three months ago.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
