German union calls for Amazon workers to strike on 'Prime Day'

A German trade union yesterday called on workers at seven Amazon warehouses to go on strike for several days to coincide with the global Prime Day promotion.

Verdi said it was organizing the three-day strike as part of a long-running battle with the United States tech giant in Germany over better pay and working conditions.

"The workers in the mail order centers have to cope with the rush of customers and don't get a cent more for the additionally intensified workload," said Verdi representative Orhan Akman in a statement.

Germany is Amazon's biggest market after the US, and the Verdi union has been organizing strikes at Amazon since 2013.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company offers excellent pay and benefits.