﻿
Biz / Company

J&J to pay US$263m to settle opioid suits

Reuters
  22:50 UTC+8, 2021-06-27       0
Johnson & Johnson said on Saturday it will pay US$263 million to resolve claims it fueled an opioid epidemic in New York state and two of its largest counties.
Reuters
  22:50 UTC+8, 2021-06-27       0

Johnson & Johnson said on Saturday it will pay US$263 million to resolve claims it fueled an opioid epidemic in New York state and two of its largest counties.

The settlements remove the drugmaker from a jury trial scheduled to begin tomorrow on Long Island, where several big opioid makers and distributors are also defendants.

Johnson & Johnson did not admit liability or wrongdoing in settling with New York state, and with Nassau and Suffolk counties. The US$229.9 million state settlement also calls for J&J to stop selling the painkillers nationwide.

"The opioid epidemic has wreaked havoc" across the nation, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. "Johnson & Johnson helped fuel this fire."

She said her focus remains "getting funds into communities devastated by opioids as quickly as possible."

J&J said the settlements were consistent with its prior agreement to pay US$5 billion to settle opioid claims by states, cities, counties and tribal governments nationwide.

One trial of many

The healthcare company and the largest US drug distributors – AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and McKesson Corp – have proposed paying a combined US$26 billion to end thousands of opioid lawsuits.

J&J has also been appealing an Oklahoma judge's 2019 ruling that the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company pay that state US$465 million for its deceptive marketing of opioids.

Today's opioids trial is one of several this year, with others underway in California and West Virginia.

Drugmakers AbbVie Inc and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and several distributors are among the defendants.

Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is also a defendant, but was sued only by the counties.

Walmart Inc, Rite Aid Corp and CVS Health Corp were severed from the trial during jury selection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 500,000 people died from opioid overdoses from 1999 to 2019.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     