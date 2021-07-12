Epson releases printer supporting Huawei system

Japan-based Epson launched the world's first printer supporting Huawei's HiLink, the latest overseas IT giant to support Huawei's ecosystem.

Innovation and localization are the company's key strategies, Fukaishi Akihiro, Epson China's president, said in Shanghai today, explaining the reason to support Huawei's system.

With wireless networks and Huawei's application, all Android phones can connect to Epson's new printers, enabling people to easily print documents and pictures directly from their phones.

The printer penetration rate in Chinese families has jumped from five to eight percent within a year. The five percent penetration rate, however, took about a decade.

Surging demand in China comes from online learning and remote working, especially during the pandemic, Epson said.

In the near future, the company's printers will support Huawei's new HarmonyOS system.

Huawei has encouraged all HiLink partners to upgrade to HarmonyOS Connect, and opened an authorization process in May.