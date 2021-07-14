Honor devices to be used by Team China athletes

Honor and the General Administration of Sport of China signed an agreement in Beijing on Tuesday to donate smart devices to Team China athletes.

Honor, spun off from Huawei last year, aims to accelerate its expansion in the global market through the event.

Through cooperation with the General Administration of Sport of China's Center of Sports Equipment, Honor will provide Team China athletes with devices such as smartphones, smart watches and headphones.

Honor wants to be "a name card for the Chinese tech industry" in the global market, said Zhao Ming, Honor president.

Currently, Honor has four research centers and more than 100 labs, which will help it come back to "center stage" after the spin-off, the company said.

Chinese consumer electronics brands, including Honor, Hisense and Skyworth, are using sports campaigns to improve global brand awareness.

In addition to Honor, Hisense was a sponsor of the UEFA European Championship 2020 held this year, which helped it improve branding and sales of its laser TV.