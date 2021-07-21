Biz / Company

Realme becomes fastest-growing smartphone brand

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:00 UTC+8, 2021-07-21       0
Startup brand Realme sold more than 1 million smartphones in April, making it the fastest-growing smartphone brand among major vendors.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:00 UTC+8, 2021-07-21       0

Startup brand Realme sold more than 1 million smartphones in April, making it the fastest-growing smartphone brand among major vendors, the company said today.

Since the first quarter, Huawei has been gradually stepping out of the entry-level and middle-end market, while firms such as Xiaomi and Realme aim to expand in the market segment, according to researchers like IDC and Counterpoint Research.

Realme, which returned to the domestic market after previously setting its sights overseas, now has 85 million users globally, said Xu Qi, Realme's vice president. 

The brand launched a new version of its GT models today through cooperation with Japanese designer Naoto Takenaka. To date, Realme has sold more than 1 million GT models, a relatively high-end series of the brand.

Booming GT model sales means "initial success" of the brand's strategy to expand into the middle-end market segment, said Xu.

The new GT models feature a triple-camera system and special optimizations for video production and gaming. On sale beginning next week, prices begin at 2,399 yuan (US$369).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xiaomi
Huawei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     