﻿
Biz / Company

ZTE sees big future in average consumers for smartphones

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:57 UTC+8, 2021-07-28       0
One of the world's four-largest telecoms hardware suppliers, the company now sees major growth potential in selling smartphones to average buyer.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:57 UTC+8, 2021-07-28       0

ZTE Corp, China's top public telecommunications gear company, eyes growth in consumer business with its new flagship smartphone.

ZTE's consumer business grew 60 percent year on year in the second quarter, thanks to smartphones, 5G mobile and smart home devices.

It now has 3,000 offline outlets nationwide, and will open its first 5G flagship model experience store in Shenzhen soon, said Ni Fei, president of ZTE Mobile Devices.

ZTE is banking on its strong technology and patents on key 5G, display and cameras, which will "surprise" consumers, Ni said in an online conference on Tuesday night. 

ZTE launched its Axon 30 5G model with a second-generation under-display camera, which offers users better experiences in design, display and photography.

ZTE is the only major brand to adopt this technology. The model goes on sale from 2,198 yuan (US$343).

ZTE's core business is offering telecommunications equipment to carriers.

It's one of the four biggest telecommunications gear vendors globally. 

In the first half, ZTE's net profit hit 3.8 to 4.3 billion yuan, more than double a year ago. Consumer business is an income growth engine, the company said. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
ZTE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     