Alibaba sacks manager after sexual assault allegation

Company is collaborating with police investigating rape claim, and reprimanding staff for 'failing to take decisive action.'
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has sacked a regional manager at its Tmall division after he admitted "improper intimate behavior" with a female colleague while she's drunk following the rape accusation of her. 

Police authorities in Huaiyin District in Ji'nan, east China's Shandong Province, said on Sunday they are investigating the man, a leader of Tmall's fresh food delivery unit surnamed Wang, who was accused of rape.

The company is working with police on details related to criminal offenses, if there are any, according to a notice posted by Alibaba Chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang on the firm's internal website late Sunday night. 

The female employee, nicknamed Xin Yue, posted on the same website that Wang raped her during a business trip to Ji'nan in late July. She alleged she was also forced to drink with local clients and to being molested after she became drunk over dinner, while Wang turned a blind eye.

She said she called Shandong police on July 28 but alleged when she appealed to human resources staff to dismiss Wang, she was notified that he would not be fired by the company "for the sake of her reputation." 

Two company offials overseeing Tmall's fresh food delivery business, the president and a human resources director, resigned over the issue. 

Zhang's post on Sunday night said they failed to take decisive action when the internal complaint about serious misbehavior was first brought to their notice last Monday. 

The company's Chief People Officer, Tong Wenhong, received a reprimand for "failing to offer empathetic care to employees."

Zhang said the company will enhance its internal complaint-processing procedures as well as adopt an anti-harassment code of conduct. 

The woman's claims about not getting justice from the company generated heated discussion online over the weekend, suggesting sexual misconduct and misogyny at Alibaba has become an issue of concern. 

Many netizens expressed anger at how potential criminal offenses were easily dismissed at the team manager level.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Alibaba
