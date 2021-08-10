IKEA the latest overseas brand to bring best global shopping experience to Shanghai

In the first half this year, 513 brands and retailers made their debut in Shanghai, a 60 percent jump from a year before.

IKEA will be the latest overseas brand to bring the newest shopping experience and retailing space format to the city as the home furnishing group is set to unveil a refurbished store in Xuhui District this week.



The first-of-its-kind IKEA store will have more relaxing space, separate shopping sections that target specific demand, an additional auxiliary leisure area and snack vending counters.



Shanghai already tops domestic cities in terms of new brands and new stores and has vowed to become an international consumption center with global influence, attractiveness and competitiveness that encourages inventive shopping experiences.

In the first half this year, 513 brands and retailers made their debut in Shanghai, a 60 percent jump from a year before, and the number of debut stores and flagship stores continued to rank the first among domestic cities.

"When we think about the new store formats facing the future, it has to be in China and in Shanghai," said Anna Pawlak-Kuliga, CEO and President of IKEA China.

The new IKEA Xuhui Store which will open to the public on Thursday morning following a four-month renovation, and also signals its new move to diversify store formats following the first IKEA City store in China which was unveiled near the downtown Jing'an Temple last year.

It will feature independent living space exhibition areas and more cashier counters and a new store format which is tailor-made for Chinese customers.

The demonstration areas also reflect latest societal and lifestyle changes, such as living room for families with two or more kids or fervid gamers that allocate more space to computers and gadgets.

There will also be more area allocated for tailor-made home design, which would also serve as quick-service check-out areas for those with a limited number of purchases.

In the new fiscal year that starts in September, IKEA said it will allocate 100 million yuan(US$15.4 million) to cut prices for about 150 products, and will also renew 1,900 offerings, or about one fifth of its current catalogue.



Vice president of IKEA China Francois Brenti said the company also plans to add more time-limited collections – for example decorative items with Chinese New Year elements that fit traditional festive occasions.

Earlier this year, it launched a WeChat mini program for online orders and also expanded the coverage of the delivery service of its Tmall store to cover 301 cities, with a digital shopping experience being another pillar for its local strategy.