Biz / Company

IKEA the latest overseas brand to bring best global shopping experience to Shanghai

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  23:30 UTC+8, 2021-08-10       0
In the first half this year, 513 brands and retailers made their debut in Shanghai, a 60 percent jump from a year before.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  23:30 UTC+8, 2021-08-10       0
IKEA the latest overseas brand to bring best global shopping experience to Shanghai
Ti Gong

IKEA will be the latest overseas brand to bring the newest shopping experience and retailing space format to the city as the home furnishing group is set to unveil a refurbished store in Xuhui District this week. 

The first-of-its-kind IKEA store will have more relaxing space, separate shopping sections that target specific demand, an additional auxiliary leisure area and snack vending counters. 

Shanghai already tops domestic cities in terms of new brands and new stores and has vowed to become an international consumption center with global influence, attractiveness and competitiveness that encourages inventive shopping experiences. 

In the first half this year, 513 brands and retailers made their debut in Shanghai, a 60 percent jump from a year before, and the number of debut stores and flagship stores continued to rank the first among domestic cities.

"When we think about the new store formats facing the future, it has to be in China and in Shanghai," said Anna Pawlak-Kuliga, CEO and President of IKEA China. 

The new IKEA Xuhui Store which will open to the public on Thursday morning following a four-month renovation, and also signals its new move to diversify store formats following the first IKEA City store in China which was unveiled near the downtown Jing'an Temple last year. 

It will feature independent living space exhibition areas and more cashier counters and a new store format which is tailor-made for Chinese customers.

The demonstration areas also reflect latest societal and lifestyle changes, such as living room for families with two or more kids or fervid gamers that allocate more space to computers and gadgets. 

There will also be more area allocated for tailor-made home design, which would also serve as quick-service check-out areas for those with a limited number of purchases. 

In the new fiscal year that starts in September, IKEA said it will allocate 100 million yuan(US$15.4 million) to cut prices for about 150 products, and will also renew 1,900 offerings, or about one fifth of its current catalogue. 

Vice president of IKEA China Francois Brenti said the company also plans to add more time-limited collections – for example decorative items with Chinese New Year elements that fit traditional festive occasions. 

Earlier this year, it launched a WeChat mini program for online orders and also expanded the coverage of the delivery service of its Tmall store to cover 301 cities, with a digital shopping experience being another pillar for its local strategy. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     