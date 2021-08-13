Biz / Company

More paid users, booming advertising boost iQiyi's Q2 revenue

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  15:28 UTC+8, 2021-08-13       0
Video website's revenue up 3% to US$1.2 billion on the back of hit original dramas, says founder Gong Yi.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  15:28 UTC+8, 2021-08-13       0

China's Netflix-like video website iQiyi posted a revenue growth in the second quarter thanks to the increase in paid users and booming advertising income, the Nasdaq-listed firm said on Friday. 

In the second quarter, iQiyi's revenue reached 7.6 billion yuan (US$1.2 billion), up 3 percent from a year ago and near the high end of its guidance. Its operating loss in the quarter was 1.1 billion yuan, narrowing from 1.3 billion yuan a year ago.

Its paid subscribers amounted to 106.2 million by June. 

"Despite the fact that the second quarter is traditionally an off-season, the number of our subscribers grew, driven by hit original dramas," said Gong Yu, iQiyi's founder and chief executive.

iQiyi's business also grew rapidly in lower-tier cities in China and gained more users from overseas expansion, Gong added.

The industry has benefited from surging demand for digital entertainment during the epidemic, analysts said.

As well as increased paid subscriptions, iQiyi's online advertising business income grew 15 percent year on year to 1.8 billion yuan. It came from the booming demand of brands which spent more on online channels, iQiyi said.

In the domestic market, Baidu-backed iQiyi, Tencent Video and Alibaba-backed Youku are the top three video websites. All are facing strong competition from the likes of Douyin and Kuaishou where users are spending more and more time. 

In the third quarter, iQiyi expects revenues to hit 7.62 to 8.05 billion yuan, a growth range of 6 to 12 percent from a year ago.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Kuaishou
Netflix
TikTok
Baidu
Tencent
Alibaba
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     