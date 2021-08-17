Biz / Company

Zhihu posts strong Q2 revenue growth, huge boost in users

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  16:52 UTC+8, 2021-08-17       0
China's biggest Q&A website beats market expectations with a revenue of US$100 million and 121% growth in users.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  16:52 UTC+8, 2021-08-17       0

China's biggest online question-and-answer website, Zhihu, posted a revenue growth of 144 percent in the second quarter, thanks to a growing number of paid members and business diversification, the New York-listed firm said.

The Quora-like Zhihu, which started listing in New York in March, is establishing "a content-centric ecosystem and sustainable commercialization model," said Chairman and Chief Executive Zhou Yuan.

It posted a revenue of 638 million yuan (US$100 million) in the second quarter, a little higher than market expectations of 629 million yuan. Net loss expanded to 321 million yuan in the quarter, compared with 116.1 million yuan a year ago.

Zhihu is attracting users to pay for high-quality content, mainly in categories involving consumption, IT industry analysis and general sciences.

The business growth came from more paying members and the company's diversification strategy, which aims to cash in through various streams other than advertising.

Zhihu's monthly active user base grew to 94.3 million, of which 4.7 million were paid users – an increase of 121.1 percent year on year. The portion of paid users increased slightly to 5 percent, compared with 4.7 percent a year ago.

"We are optimizing content structure and refining our evaluation standards for quality content to enhance our unique position in the market," Zhou said in a statement.

Advertising income now accounts for 39 percent of the company's revenue, compared with 64 percent a year ago, Zhihu reported.

Video business in the second quarter expanded, with uploaded video volume tripling from a year ago.

However, industry insiders say the company faces competition from firms such as Bilibili and Douyin, both of which have strong video business in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
TikTok
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     