Evergrande bosses summoned, warned over debts

China's central bank said it summoned executives of the country's most indebted property developer, China Evergrande Group, on Thursday and issued a rare warning that the company ought to reduce its debt risks and prioritize stability.

Evergrande has been scrambling for cash as it seeks to meet new debt-ratio caps. The scale of its debts has authorities and investors concerned that a collapse or default could trigger a far broader financial crisis.

Evergrande must "actively defuse debt risk and maintain real estate and financial markets stability," the People's Bank of China and China's banking regulator, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"Evergrande, as a top real estate company, must earnestly implement strategic arrangements made by the central government to ensure the stable and healthy development of the real estate market, and strive to keep operations stable," they said.

They urged Evergrande to disclose information on major events by the rules and clarify market rumors on time.

Evergrande had no immediate response, although it has been struggling to raise funds through asset sales, including offloading part of its electric vehicle business.

Evergrande has more than 240 billion yuan (US$37 billion) of bills and trade payables from contractors to settle over the next 12 months.