China Telecom surges 19 percent on debut in Shanghai

Carrier's IPO is the biggest in a decade in China's domestic A-share market.

China Telecom surged 19 percent in the morning session on Friday in a debut on the Shanghai stock market that took its market value close to 500 billion yuan (US$76.8 billion).



The carrier, one of China's three majors, raised 54.1 billion yuan in its initial public offering, the biggest IPO in a decade in the domestic capital market.

The listing occurred several months after the company was delisted in the United States.

China Telecom closed at 5.39 yuan at noon, surging 18.98 percent above its IPO price. Its market value reached 492.3 billion yuan, according to stock data website Xueqiu.

China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom will be listed on the Chinese market this year after being delisted from United States' markets. They are all currently listed in Hong Kong.

Through the IPO, China Telecom plans to finance a 5G industrial Internet project, expand its cloud business and make other innovations, the company said.

China Mobile has also applied to list on the Chinese mainland.

In May, the three carriers were asked by US authorities to delist from the American market. China Telecom's domestic pivot is to neutralize the impact of that delisting.

Many of China's biggest tech and telecom firms listed their shares on US stock markets in the early 2000s as they sought access to more funding, but since then the political tide has turned.