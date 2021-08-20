China's 2 major steel firms announce merger to become world's 3rd largest
China's two major steelmakers, Ansteel and Ben Gang Group Corporation, inked a deal on Friday to kick off their merger and restructuring that will create the world's third-largest steelmaker.
