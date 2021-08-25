Invista to double production of nylon 6,6 in Shanghai

For the third time in less than two years, Invista is further injecting 1.5 billion yuan (US$230 million) into its Shanghai operation to double the production of nylon 6,6.

Nylon 6,6 is a chemical material mainly used in the automobile industry, electrical and electronic industry and in many other consumer and industrial sectors.

Construction is due to start in the second quarter of 2022, with operations beginning in first quarter of 2024.

By then, the production of nylon 6,6 will reach 800,000 tons per year, reducing the country's dependence on imports, according to Invista.

"The growing nylon 6,6 polymer demand in China and the Asia-Pacific region has encouraged us to continue our investments over the past years. With this expanded capacity, we will be able to help our customers meet their growing demands for nylon products," said Pete Brown, Invista's executive vice president of nylon polymer.

Angela Dou, director of intermediates, Asia, Invista, added: "Our investment last year, the second largest project in Shanghai only after Tesla's, is a respond to the strong market performance since 2018.

"Our current expansion is backed by our confidence in the Chinese market, whose value is immeasurable in the 10 years to come.

"Besides, China has stood the test of the pandemic, showing the world its resilient supply chain and industrial chain.

"The future challenges for the manufacturing industry not just lie in production, but will probably come from the supply chain and international transport, to list some.

"The support from the Shanghai government and the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park also enhance our confidence in expanding in Shanghai."

In June, Invista invested 95 million yuan to set up an Asia Innovation Center at the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park.

Last June, the company invested 7 billion yuan to build a world-scale adiponitrile plant, also at the park.

Adiponitrile is an intermediate chemical used in the production of nylon 6,6.