Huawei issues Green 5G white paper to boost energy efficiency

  21:25 UTC+8, 2021-08-30       0
Huawei Technologies released a Green 5G white paper in Shanghai on Monday, with new tech standards and innovations, to improve energy efficiency in the telecommunications industry.

It's in line with national strategies on carbon neutrality and sustainable development in China, said Huawei, the world's top telecommunications equipment vendor.

The white paper introduces eight trends for green 5G construction, covering standards and evolutions on base stations and components like chips and antennas. As technology evolves, the industry can reduce energy consumption by 30 percent and improve energy efficiency.

Though telecommunications equipments account for limited energy consumption in society at large, green 5G can reduce energy consumption by about 20 percent in future, covering the whole industry chain like smartphones, mobile carriers, industrial applications and various sectors of the digital economy, according to Frost & Sullivan, a consulting firm.

The white paper will also help firms meet requirements on ESG or Environmental, Social and Governance and national policies like carbon neutrality, analysts said.

Huawei will hold its annual wireless conference MBBF, or the Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2021, in October in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where green 5G will be a major topic.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
