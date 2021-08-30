Biz / Company

District a new base for digital industries

Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-08-31       0
Jiading Now Factory Online New Economy Industrial Park opened last month, which aims to accelerate the development of the livestreaming and short video industries.
Jiading Now Factory Online New Economy Industrial Park opened last month, which aims to accelerate the development of the livestreaming and short video industries.

The industrial park is one of the first livestreaming and short video bases in Shanghai.

It's the latest digital development in Jiading which aims to be a new base for short videos, digital industries and online recreational bases in the region.

"We encountered a lot of difficulty in promoting our online shopping platform last year. Now with the professional base, we can concentrate on our brand building and product research and development," said Mou Liang, founder of Nya Karlek, a cosmetics brand.

Mou's company has set up an office at Hongqiao International Digital Commercial Lifestreaming Base in Nanxiang Town, where there are more than 20 livestreaming rooms covering over 3,000 square meters to sell products and promote brands.

"With the livestreaming facilities, we aim to provide the support to a number of mainstream anchors," said Zhou Tao who is in charge of the operation of the base.

The base offers training for anchors, features more than 100,000 products in its online shop and provides branding opportunities with big data analysis.

Jiading will speed up to form an "Internet plus Culture" mode, combining the modern and traditional industries to attract more high-quality livestreaming platforms.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
