Biz / Company

Xiaomi ordered to pay 1 yuan for forced app download

Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  20:16 UTC+8, 2021-09-09       0
A university student filed a suit saying an app was automatically downloaded when he browsed an advertisement on his smartphone, causing US$0.16 in data charges.
Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  20:16 UTC+8, 2021-09-09       0

Xiaomi Corp has been ordered to pay 1 yuan (16 US cents) to a college student surnamed Fan, who said his smartphone automatically downloaded an app when he browsed through an advertisement.

Fan, a student at the University of East China University of Political Science and Law, filed a suit against Xiaomi in May, saying that the automatic download of the app cost him 1 yuan for data.

He demanded Xiaomi stop sending him advertisements and sought 1 yuan compensation.

A court ruled on Monday that Xiaomi can't force downloads without Fan's permission, while the offer of advertisement does not violate any rules and Fan can switch off the services.

Xiaomi is yet to respond.

Students at the university have been known for their practice of defending their civil rights. They have filed cases against entities such as Shanghai Disneyland, the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission and even their own school.

In 2019, Shanghai Disneyland started to let visitors bring their own food after a student at the university sued the park of forbidding people from taking food in and of searching people's bags.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xiaomi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     