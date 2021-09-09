Xiaomi ordered to pay 1 yuan for forced app download

A university student filed a suit saying an app was automatically downloaded when he browsed an advertisement on his smartphone, causing US$0.16 in data charges.

Xiaomi Corp has been ordered to pay 1 yuan (16 US cents) to a college student surnamed Fan, who said his smartphone automatically downloaded an app when he browsed through an advertisement.

Fan, a student at the University of East China University of Political Science and Law, filed a suit against Xiaomi in May, saying that the automatic download of the app cost him 1 yuan for data.

He demanded Xiaomi stop sending him advertisements and sought 1 yuan compensation.

A court ruled on Monday that Xiaomi can't force downloads without Fan's permission, while the offer of advertisement does not violate any rules and Fan can switch off the services.

Xiaomi is yet to respond.

Students at the university have been known for their practice of defending their civil rights. They have filed cases against entities such as Shanghai Disneyland, the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission and even their own school.

In 2019, Shanghai Disneyland started to let visitors bring their own food after a student at the university sued the park of forbidding people from taking food in and of searching people's bags.