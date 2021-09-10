Vivo launches new X70 range with its own V1 imaging chip

Among all Chinese smartphone brands, only Huawei and Vivo have developed their own imaging chips.

Smartphone brand Vivo has launched its first self-developed imaging chip, the V1, to offer artificial intelligence and related features to enhance photography performance.



The V1 chip, which supports improved performance in noise reduction and motion compensation on camera, will be adopted in Vivo's new flagship X70 models.

They will be sold from next Friday at prices up to 6,999 yuan (US$1,093) and are aimed at helping Vivo grab high-end market share.

The chip development took Vivo 24 months and involved a team of over 300 people. It's just like a "CPU on image processing," bringing vivid, light and stable image quality to various environments, according to Vivo.

Before the V1, Vivo had co-developed chips with Samsung and adopted imaging chips by Sony and Qualcomm.

Among all Chinese smartphone brands, only Huawei and Vivo have developed their own imaging chips, although Xiaomi is now also developing its own.

Vivo's X70 models, its latest line of flagship phones, feature camera software co-developed with lens company Zeiss, and super-fast charging and wireless charging support.

In the second quarter, Vivo ranked No. 1 in the Chinese market, followed by Oppo, Xiaomi and Apple, according to research firm International Data Corp (IDC).