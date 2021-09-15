Biz / Company

Shanghai Maritime University, Conflux set up 'super' blockchain research lab

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:23 UTC+8, 2021-09-15       0
The center, the first of its kind in the city, will boost blockchain applications in Lingang in the Pudong New Area and in offshore yuan transactions.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:23 UTC+8, 2021-09-15       0

A blockchain research lab, established by the Shanghai Maritime University and local startup Conflux, opened on Wednesday in the Lingang Special Area to help Shanghai build itself as a global finance and shipping center.

The center, the first of its kind in the city, will boost blockchain applications in Lingang in the Pudong New Area and in offshore yuan transactions.

A blockchain is a decentralized and digital ledger consisting of records called blocks that is used to record transactions and services.

The Conflux blockchain can deal with 3,000 transactions a second and finish deal confirmation within 23 seconds.

Its much more efficient than the traditional bank system and 428 times faster than other blockchain networks such as Bitcoin.

It will be used widely in business and government sectors, said Long Fan, head and founder of Conflux.

The lab's test and applications are regulated.

The university's rich talent and technology resources, covering shipping, global trade and finance, will help the lab's development and support the city's digital transformation, said the Shanghai Maritime University.

Shanghai wants to establish a leading Chinese blockchain ecosystem boasting talent and innovation.

Blockchain development is a city-level strategy. Shanghai is home to 400 firms involved in blockchain business or services, covering the fintech, air transport, supply chain and e-governance sectors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     