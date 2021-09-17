Avon opens first Chinese mainland flagship store

SSI ļʱ



Ti Gong

Global beauty company Avon recently celebrated its 135th anniversary by opening its first Chinese mainland flagship store in downtown Shanghai's Nanjiing Road W.

The move further reinforces the company's strategy of "In China, For China," and contributes to a new "first-store economy" development mode in Shanghai.

The flagship shop opening events featured the debut of ANEW Renewal Activating Serum with PROTINOL™, launched first in the Asia market, and the newly upgraded Avon Little Black Dress Charm fragrance series.

PROTINOL™, Avon's latest skincare discovery, is clinically proven to restore both types of collagen found in healthy skin, helping to mimic the perfect collagen ratio found in baby skin.

The Little Black Dress Charm fragrance series, specially designed for young Chinese women, has a floral twist. Its top notes include fresh lemon, jasmine and green lime, followed by the middle notes of lotus, freesia and pink peony, while its woody base notes feature musk, cedar and patchouli.

"This first-store opening in such a prominent location in a dynamic city such as Shanghai is significant for us at Avon globally," said Irving Holmes Wong, managing director, Asia Pacific.

"The Chinese market occupies an important position in Avon's global development strategy. We set up an internal strategy of 'China First' and the management has been given much autonomy to decide what is relevant for Chinese consumers."

The beauty brand entered the Chinese mainland market in 1990. It has been closely following the pace of the country's development and growing with the Chinese beauty and skincare industry over the past 31 years.

Opening the flagship store in Shanghai is not only a milestone for the brand's development in China, but also an imperative as the country has been a hot battlefield for the skincare and cosmetics industry.

China's young people are the core consumers and have a powerful influence on increased digital buying.

The livestreaming studio in the new flagship store shows Avon is placing greater emphasis on Generation Z (born after 1995), and trying to reach the group in the digitalized, social media way they're growing up with.

"I believe that today is a new start. In the future, Avon will further improve the omni-channel strategy, bring more innovative products tailored to China, provide better products and experience for Chinese consumers, and contribute to the new development pattern of 'dual circulation' in China," Wong said.