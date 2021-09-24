Biz / Company

Skyworth expanding into high-end Mini-LED segment

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:21 UTC+8, 2021-09-24       0
The company is speeding up global expansion, as it posted almost 70 percent revenue growth in overseas markets in the first half of 2021.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:21 UTC+8, 2021-09-24       0

Chinese television giant Skyworth is expanding in 8K, Mini-LED and eSports to diversify its business and expand its product lines.

The company is speeding up global expansion, as it posted almost 70 percent revenue growth in overseas markets in the first half of 2021.

Skyworth, along with partners like BOE and Dolby, launched various products, such as flagship OLED model S82 priced at 11,999 yuan (US$1,874), a Mini-LED TV Q72 and eSports monitor G90.

"People in the digital age need hi-tech displays and new category products with consumption upgrades," Wang Zhiguo, Skyworth's chairman and president, said during a conference in Beijing.

The demand for 8K, an ultra-high definition display technology, is surging with technology upgrades in smartphone sectors.

The latest flagship models from Apple and Huawei enable people to shoot high-definition and "cinematic-level" images and videos. They need big screens to share and enjoy, Wang said.

Skyworth will bet on Mini-LED technology, offering backlighting and peak brightness accuracy. It has launched new products and invested 6.5 billion yuan to build a Mini-Led industry base.

As a high-end display technology, global Mini-LED TV sales will reach 4.4 million units in 2021 and 35.5 million units in 2025, according to researcher TrendForce.

In the first half of this year, Skyworth overseas revenue reached 4.76 billion yuan, 68.4 percent growth year on year.

Western consumers like high-end models with new technologies like OLED and Mini-LED, Wang said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Apple
Skyworth
BOE
Huawei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     