Biz / Company

iFlytek taking AI to consumers with new stores

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:38 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0
Artificial intelligence company iFlytek opened 10 new directly-owned stores nationwide, including four in Shanghai, over the weekend.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:38 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0

Artificial intelligence company iFlytek opened 10 new directly-owned stores nationwide, including four in Shanghai, over the weekend, as the Shenzhen-listed tech giant aims to expand into consumer-oriented business.

By 2022, iFlytek plans to open at least 200 stores nationwide and about 1,000 stores in future, said the company.

The stores make AI technologies and applications "close to consumers" – accessible and easy to understand.

AI is "electricity and water" in the digital age to help people work and learn, said Zhao Xiang, iFlytek consumer business' executive vice president.

AI-featured recorder, translator, tablet and online learning devices are showcased in the new stores, with functions such as voice recognition, transfer to text and intelligent translation.

The other six stores are in Beijing, Shenzhen, Nanjing and Hangzhou.

It represents a business expansion for iFlytek, which previously focused on business and government sectors.

In the first half, iFlytek's revenue reached 6.32 billion yuan, 45.3 percent growth year on year, according to Shenzhen-listed company.

iFlytek taking AI to consumers with new stores
Ti Gong

Consumers test AI products.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     