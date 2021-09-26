iFlytek taking AI to consumers with new stores

Artificial intelligence company iFlytek opened 10 new directly-owned stores nationwide, including four in Shanghai, over the weekend.

Artificial intelligence company iFlytek opened 10 new directly-owned stores nationwide, including four in Shanghai, over the weekend, as the Shenzhen-listed tech giant aims to expand into consumer-oriented business.



By 2022, iFlytek plans to open at least 200 stores nationwide and about 1,000 stores in future, said the company.

The stores make AI technologies and applications "close to consumers" – accessible and easy to understand.

AI is "electricity and water" in the digital age to help people work and learn, said Zhao Xiang, iFlytek consumer business' executive vice president.

AI-featured recorder, translator, tablet and online learning devices are showcased in the new stores, with functions such as voice recognition, transfer to text and intelligent translation.

The other six stores are in Beijing, Shenzhen, Nanjing and Hangzhou.

It represents a business expansion for iFlytek, which previously focused on business and government sectors.

In the first half, iFlytek's revenue reached 6.32 billion yuan, 45.3 percent growth year on year, according to Shenzhen-listed company.