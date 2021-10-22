﻿
Huawei's HarmonyOS growing exponentially

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:58 UTC+8, 2021-10-22
More than 150 million devices have been powered by Huawei's HarmonyOS system, which makes it the fastest-growing operating system worldwide, Huawei said during its developer conference on Friday.

Huawei also announced information on the HarmonyOS 3 developer version and a new coding ecosystem during the Huawei Developer Conference, a three-day event held in Dongguan, Guangdong Province.

Currently, more than 150 million devices, covering smartphones, tablets, watches and televisions, are using HarmonyOS, which debuted in June. That number is projected to hit 200 million by the end of this year. It will eventually cover sectors like intelligent cars and industrial infrastructures, to connect "billions of devices," Huawei said.

"We are facing several rounds of (US) tech bans now. When first-class tech firms develop standards and ecosystems, they won't be influenced by such risks," Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei's Consumer Business Unit, told the opening session of the conference.

Huawei released a preview version of HarmonyOS 3 on Friday. It will officially release HarmonyOS 3 Developer Beta version in the first quarter of 2022.

The company will also release coding languages for HarmonyOS in the future, as well as related talent training and certification projects that will make the HarmonyOS ecosystem complete.

Besides Huawei's own products, HarmonyOS now has 1,800 partners with 4,000 products that can be syndicated or connected by Huawei's system.

