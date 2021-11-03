﻿
Biz / Company

Hermès reopens at Plaza 66 with a unique design

  00:30 UTC+8, 2021-11-04
The design evokes the richness of Shanghai culture and Hermès' connection with the city.
Hermès has reopened its store at Plaza 66 in downtown Shanghai after renovation and expansion.

Covering 656 square meters, the store has been expanded to span two floors. Its design evokes the richness of Shanghai culture and Hermès' connection with the city.

The store's façade features a long window carved into its stone surface to allow more natural light to filter through.

Tsing Lim

Hermès has reopened its store at Plaza 66 on Nanjing Road W. in Shanghai.

Designed by the Parisian architecture agency RDAI, the interior features a fluid, curved layout.

From the main streetside entrance, guests are greeted with an animated display of women's silk attire and a varied selection of fashion accessories.

From the other entrance inside the mall, there is a wider selection of perfume and cosmetics. The ground floor also features jewelry and watches.

Tsing Lim

The first floor is home to women's silk, perfume, beauty, jewelry and watches.

Hanging above the spiral staircase leading to the second floor is a commissioned work by Chinese artist Yan Xiaojing. The 2-meter sculpture is a cloud-like vision of a horse at full gallop, crafted from more than 10,000 threaded glass beads.

Tsing Lim

The sculpture by Yan Xiaojing is a cloud-like vision of a horse at full gallop.

Sunlight from the window bathes the second floor in warmth. Collections of home, equestrian and leather goods are displayed in the space colored with a hue of burgundy.

In the tradition of establishing a distinct identity for each Hermès locale, the reopened store exhibits an array of carefully selected artwork, contemporary photography, carré prints and works from the Émile Hermès collection.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
