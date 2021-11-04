Biomedicine giant Takeda a "long-standing friend" of CIIE

Takeda, a global, patient-focused, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company, is participating in the China International Import Expo for the third time.

Takeda, a global, patient-focused, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company, is participating in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) for the third time.

The biomedicine giant aims to further deepen its commitment to expanding investment in China which is on track to become its second-largest market within a decade.

The company, Asia's largest and one of the world's top 10 biopharmaceutical firms, is returning to the annual event with an even larger 900-square-meter booth. Being showcased are multiple first-in-class, best-in-class innovative products and breakthrough therapies in the fields of oncology, rare diseases, gastroenterology, neuroscience, and plasma-derived therapies.

"As a 'long-standing friend' for CIIE, Takeda highly values the expo as a global innovation platform and remains buoyant about the development prospects in China which continues to make progress in opening up and innovation," said Sean Shan, president of Takeda China.

"China is one of Takeda's most important strategic markets globally and we will continue to double down investment here, making contributions to the Healthy China strategy and enabling Chinese patients to have access to global innovative solutions simultaneously."

This year, which marks Takeda's 240th anniversary globally, will see seven innovative products across a number of key fields brought to the CIIE, namely Exkivity, Alunbrig, Adynovate, Vonvendi, Obizur, Alofisel, and Revestive.

In the area of oncology, two new therapies for the treatment of lung cancer - Exkivity (Mobocertinib) and Alunbrig (Brigatinib) - will make their debut at the expo.

Mobocertinib is a first-in-class oral therapy for NSCLC adult patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, of which there is currently no approved therapies.

The innovative lung cancer therapy, developed in China and globally, was approved by the US FDA in September.

In July, 2021, the new drug application of Mobocertinib was officially accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation, the National Medical Products Administration of China, with a priority review designation. This has led to the first simultaneous NDA submissions in China and globally, which will enable Takeda's innovative drug to benefit Chinese patients as early as possible.

In the area of hemophilia and rare diseases, Takeda will present multiple innovative drugs, including Vonvendi, Adynovate and Obizur.

In the area of GI, the company, leveraging its strong R&D pipeline, will display two products – Alofisel and Revestive – to continue to fill the gap in the treatment of digestive diseases with its exclusive innovation.

"The CIIE provides Takeda with a bigger stage to accelerate the introduction of global innovation to benefit more Chinese patients," Shan said.

"Thanks to the strong spillover effect of the event, coupled with a series of effective measures taken by the Chinese government to optimize new drug reviews and accelerate new drug approvals, Takeda managed to record remarkable 'China speed.'"

Since the last CIIE, Takeda has witnessed approval or commercial launch of nine innovative products/indications. Four innovative therapies have been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China.

So far, eight of Takeda's innovative drugs have been included in the licensed drug list of Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, Hainan Free Trade Port, with one (Alunbrig) being launched already in the pilot zone, the company said.

Takeda is accelerating the introduction of more first-in-class, best-in-class innovative products and breakthrough therapies in China under a previously released plan to launch more than 15 innovative drugs in the country by 2025, or three drugs per year on average.

By the end of October 2021, nearly half of them have been approved here, according to the company.

"We will further embed the needs of Chinese patients into our global drug development strategy to achieve simultaneous development of new drugs worldwide," Shan said.

"We have been increasing our investments in China over the past few years with over 1.5 billion yuan (US$234 million) earmarked between 2015 and 2020 to accelerate the research and development of innovative products in the country."

On October 20, Takeda Development Center Asia, together with Takeda's China headquarters, moved to the New Bund Center, a 280-meter Grade A office tower in Qiantan, Pudong New Area. This further underscores Takeda's long-term commitment to taking root in Shanghai and speeding up its growth in China.

As 2021 marks an inflection year for Takeda, the company will also showcase its Wave 1 and Wave 2 pipelines as well as the latest progress in next-generation biotechnologies including cell/gene therapies at this year's CIIE, along with Takeda China's digital strategy and partnership with local enterprises/innovators.

To tackle the global challenge of sustainable development, Takeda, banking on its own strengths and capabilities, has adopted diversified measures on energy conservation, emission reduction, and the development of the circular economy to help mitigate the impact of climate change.

The company aims to achieve carbon zero in its own operations and carbon neutrality across its remaining value chain by 2040. As of 2020, it had achieved its goal of carbon neutrality across the entire operating value chain.

"Shanghai, which has potential to grow into a world-leading innovation hub with its focus on science and technology, and its huge talent pool, can become an important source of innovative new medicines," Shan said.

"And gatherings like CIIE, which serves both domestic and international circulations, will help develop the global innovation ecosystem and strengthen global collaboration."