Healthcare giant Sanofi returns to CIIE with new innovative products and solutions

It is the fourth consecutive year for Sanofi, a French multinational pharmaceutical corporation, to participate in the China International Import Expo. For them, it is a great opportunity to showcase their products, as well as innovative healthcare solutions, to enhance contacts with partners, and strengthen long-term commitment for Chinese people.



This year Sanofi is focusing on a theme of "Accelerating towards a Healthier Future." Its booth, the design of which is based on the concept of "Innovation Acceleration," will highlight its digital innovations and its latest medicines, vaccines, consumer health products apart from showcasing its diverse healthcare solutions and channels and demonstrating its commitment to and investment in China.

Also of note, among the exhibited 20 strategic and flagship innovative products targeting China's most pressing medical needs in the coming decade, three medicines and three other consumer health products will be displayed for the first time.

"We're looking forward to leveraging the CIIE as a key platform to share our global R&D strengths and local insights in a bid to enhance exchange between stakeholders and open more opportunities for cooperation, and join hands with ecosystem partners to contribute to the Healthy China initiative," said Pius S. Hornstein, country lead of Sanofi China.

Commitment to digitization

Sanofi has been always committed to digitization as it continues to expand investment.



The company's latest digitization achievement is the Sanofi Internet Hospital. The hospital team will show the fruits of their two years of innovative effort.

Meanwhile, Sanofi is also dedicated to improving the accessibility of high-quality innovative drugs through Internet hospitals, primary care, and the Smart Retail Chronic Disease Care Hub.

"The digital economy has become a new focal point and a major driving force for economic recovery. Sanofi has been spearheading collaboration with leading digital companies and start-ups and is committed to working with partners to drive the healthcare industry's digital transformation and begin a new era of healthcare," Hornstein said.

In fact, aside from economic benefits, the reason for the company's increasing investment in digitization is that it enables the Internet Hospital and online treatment to reach and help more people.

For example, Sanofi is always committed to addressing the huge demands for chronic disease management in rural areas.

Sanofi has played a huge role in promoting disease diagnosis and treatment quality in hundreds of Chinese counties, saving millions of lives, and facilitating a chronic disease management model that can benefit more than 900 million residents living in rural counties.

Besides the Internet Hospital, Sanofi also strives to cooperate with other Internet companies to accelerate its digitization.

The Amulet Smart Healthcare Technology, a subsidiary company of Sanofi, has been launched, which is an innovative project for chronic disease management agreed upon between Sanofi and the Shanghai Pudong Software Park during last year's CIIE.

This is Sanofi's first smart healthcare project which combines digital technologies and nursing intervention to enable patients to self-manage diseases.

Sanofi, in collaboration with a local Internet giant, launched an online center of excellence for the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes (i-COE), to create a closed-loop online health management service for Chinese diabetic patients, oriented toward convenient use and standardized treatment for patients.

Sanofi also cooperates with JD Health, China's largest online medical platform, to upgrade strategic cooperation in the field of digital health solutions, creating digital integrated solutions around the entire process of online treatment throughout patients' lives.

It is committed to promoting the development of the "Internet health" industry toward standardization.

Improving innovation capability



This year, Sanofi is bringing six more brand-new innovative products to the CIIE, and in the nearly 40 years since its entry into the China market, Sanofi has brought to China more than 40 innovative products spanning the fields of chronic disease, specialty drugs, vaccines, and consumer health.



By accelerating product innovation and improving the quality and efficiency of disease diagnosis and treatment, Sanofi has been committed to improving access to healthcare, helping to meet the most pressing medical needs that China is facing in the coming decade.

In the future, it promises to accelerate the introduction of innovative products and to introduce more than 25 innovative medicines and vaccines to China between 2020 and 2025 to meet diverse health needs.

For Sanofi, to tackle changes in the global and domestic medical environment, its priority is to increase investment in innovation in China in order to bring more innovative solutions to meet the diverse health needs of Chinese patients.

This year, Sanofi opened the Sanofi Institute for Biomedical Research (SIBR), its first global research institute in Suzhou. It has pledged to invest 20 million euros in cutting-edge fields, such as cancers and immunological and metabolic diseases, in a bid to expedite the transformation of scientific research achievements into real-world therapies that can dramatically improve patients' health.

Additionally, Sanofi built its first International Vaccine Innovation Center in the Greater Bay Area, which is positioned to demonstrate and incubate innovative medical achievements, enhance academic exchange, deepen industry cooperation, advance talent cultivation and public education, and advance a comprehensive innovative upgrade for the vaccine industry.

Sanofi has organized two Greater Bay Area vaccine summits in Shenzhen, which have served as a bridge for international cooperation and exchange between China and the world on vaccine innovation.

Over nearly 40 years in China, Sanofi has established three manufacturing sites, four R&D centers, and one digital innovation center.

The Beijing production base, which was completed 25 years ago, has now grown into Sanofi's largest manufacturing site for insulin in the Asia-Pacific region, supplying high-quality products to China as well as other Asia-Pacific markets, including South Korea, Japan, and Australia.