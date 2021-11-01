Biopharma giant MSD embraces new opportunities at CIIE

MSD has prepared well for another great show at the CIIE expo, which takes place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai.

Anna Van Acker, senior vice president of MSD and newly posted president of MSD in China, is eager to take part in her very first China International Import Expo. This year marks the third consecutive appearance for MSD, the global leading biopharmaceutical company.

"I am quite excited to have this opportunity to participate because it truly gives us a very good platform," Van Acker said in her meeting room in MSD's Shanghai office, which is presented in a delicate Chinese style that speaks of her intimacy with the country.

"CIIE is a mutual platform for the government, but also, for a company like MSD, it is to showcase our strengths and how we can truly collaborate together," Van Acker said.

Having been president of MSD in China for five months, Van Acker said she has heard a lot about this grand event – how it provides an excellent platform for multinational companies to showcase their latest innovations and commitments, and she could not wait to experience it in person.

"I understand that CIIE has been very successful in the past three years. It gives us an opportunity to show what we've done in the past, what we stand for, what our values are to the patients and customers in China, and our big ambition and intent from a global perspective to support the Healthy China 2030 initiative," Van Acker said.

Indeed, MSD has prepared well for another great show at the expo, which takes place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai and beyond.

This year, the MSD booth is located at Booth A01-003 in Hall 7.2, covering an area of 1,000 square meters, making it the largest booth set up by a US-based multinational company in the medical equipment and health care hall.

The theme of this year's MSD exhibition is "Inventing for life, for a healthier China." With achievements highlighted in areas including vaccines, cancer treatment, diabetes, anti-infectives, and animal health products, MSD will present milestones of its growth in China and worldwide, its latest global clinical research and development, its rich variety of products for human and animal health, innovative digitalization solutions, and its long-term commitment to China.

Key exhibits include Molnupiravir which received positive results recently and possibly the first oral antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19 if approved by FDA, HPV vaccines, a rotavirus vaccine, cancer immunotherapy drugs, diabetes and other anti-infectious drugs.

Visitors from government, business, partner organizations, the media, and the public will be given an overview of MSD's contribution to the advancement of human health, as well as its continuing efforts in improving the accessibility of medicines, vaccines, and health knowledge for many of the world's most challenging diseases in pursuit of the mission to save and improve lives.

"You know, overall, MSD is 130 years old. In China, we are almost 30 years old," Van Acker said. "Whether 130 years or 30 years, it is quite a long time. So CIIE gives us the opportunity to showcase what we are doing to benefit Chinese communities and Chinese patients, and to help advance the government's agenda of a healthy China 2030."

A better stage

Different from previous CIIEs, this year's booth has enhanced the use of digital multimedia and interactive installations to pay tribute to the vitality and beauty of life with dynamic colors and light, demonstrating MSD's unchanging commitment to saving and improving lives.



It also presents the "Panoramic MSD" online platform with upgraded content and various creative approaches such as live events, an online exhibition hall, and an interactive display to demonstrate MSD's brilliant presence at CIIE to the global audience.

Meanwhile, the first "M-POP People's Health Expo Live Room" had also been created, which is the first theme-based live broadcast room that integrates multiple innovative elements such as live broadcasts and interviews directly at the booth. To make it more fun, a wall filled with "blind boxes" is set up to engage visitors.

"Our exhibition is about presenting our science and legacy of the invention of medicines and vaccines to save and improve lives over our 130 years of history. There are different ways in how we display this so that we can actually bring the message above and beyond. In a way with our booth and the interactions, we are anticipating to be a little bit bolder and to show that we're not only about the past, we're not only about today, but we're mainly about the future," Van Acker said.

"We are in sync with the whole tech advancement and where China is today in digitalization. Advances in reaching patients are continuously evolving. We have started providing digital health services and solutions so that we can better serve our patients and customers in China."

MSD will also host an event named "MSD for Mothers in China, Safeguarding Every Pregnancy." The global maternal health initiative was officially launched in China in 2019 with the aim of improving access to quality healthcare maternal services and lowering maternal mortality in China. What makes the event more engaging is that an original comics created for MSD for Mothers in China by the author of "Go Wuhan Hot Dry Noodle" will be unveiled at the event.

Furthermore, this year marks the 10th anniversary of the partnership between MSD and local vaccines giant Zhifei, which is a perfect illustration of the significant value of Chinese and international partnerships in improving access to health care and advancing public health.

The partnership between MSD and Zhifei began in 2011, where Zhifei is responsible for the promotion and distribution of MSD's HPV, rotavirus, pneumonia, and hepatitis A vaccines in China. Over the past decade, the two companies have worked together to forge a long-standing strategic partnership, combining the strengths of MSD's innovation and Zhifei's sales and distribution network to make contributions to improving vaccine accessibility and public health in China.

"The 10-year collaboration with Zhifei is one of the best examples that demonstrates MSD's commitment to protecting and saving lives by improving access to innovative vaccines for those in need," Van Acker said. "It's also a reflection of China's open, inclusive business environment, and serves well as a role model for mutually beneficial and trusting partnerships for Chinese and foreign companies."

As a global leader with a passion for people and patients, Van Acker has 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and in many markets across the world. Her career started in MSD Belgium in 1990.

It is the first time for Van Acker to attend CIIE, but she knows the Chinese market well, as she served as MSD China's chief marketing officer between 2012 and 2015 and built a tie with the country.

"China certainly is one of the most important growth markets for MSD globally. From the perspective of the potential and the opportunities to reach patients, China represents a big priority," Van Acker said.

According to MSD's 2020 financial report, the company's human health business revenue in China was US$3.534 billion, an increase of more than 2.5 times since 2015.

Also, revenue contributions from China to the global human health business have doubled to 7.6 percent since 2015. The share has continued to increase through 2021.

In the meantime, the organization has expanded and grown "younger" – there were around 5,000 MSD employees in China by 2015, and the number has jumped to more than 6,200 by September of this year. Also, the proportion of employees born in 1990 or later increased from 11 percent in 2015 to 46 percent in 2021, making it a more dynamic and diverse workforce.