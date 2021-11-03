﻿
Biz / Company

What's new in CIIE: Kavo Dental increases efficiency of dentist visits

Kavo Group, a dental equipment manufacturer group, is presenting at the CIIE for the first time this year with the digital dental solution "DTX Studio Clinic."
DTX Studio Clinic

Kavo Group, a dental equipment manufacturer group spun off from Danaher Corporation, is presenting at the China International Import Expo for the first time this year with the digital dental solution "DTX Studio Clinic."

The imaging software keeps all 2D and 3D imaging data together for diagnostics, treatments, and follow-up visits to increase the efficiency of dental treatment.

Kavo set up an innovation center in Shanghai earlier this year to showcase the latest solutions and advancements in digital treatment and practices. It is also bringing to the CIIE the orthodontic solution system "Spark" to provide orthodontists with more consistent and efficient treatment planning.

Source: SHINE
