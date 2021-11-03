﻿
What's new in CIIE: L'Oréal's new lipstick printing device to debut at this year's expo

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:18 UTC+8, 2021-11-05
This lipstick printer, developed on the basis of PERSO technology, allows consumers to print personalized lip colors and is easy to carry.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:18 UTC+8, 2021-11-05       0
What's new in CIIE: L'Oréal's new lipstick printing device to debut at this year's expo

L'Oréal's YSL ROUGE SUR MESURE

L'Oréal's "intelligent lipstick printer" is making its Asia debut at the CIIE exhibition.

This lipstick printer YSL ROUGE SUR MESURE, developed on the basis of PERSO technology, allows consumers to print personalized lip colors and is easy to carry.

The PERSO technology, which attracted much attention upon its debut at last year's CIIE, will be commercialized with YSL ROUGE SUR MESURE and is hitting the shelves in China as the first market in Asia.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
