Medtronic is showcasing at CIIE an innovative platform for spinal surgeries entitled the "MAZOR X" robotic guided solution.

It's indicated for precise positioning of surgical instruments or spinal implants during general spinal surgery, and the robotic guidance system can support surgeons throughout the procedure and help to execute the operation precisely.