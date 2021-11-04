﻿
What's new at CIIE: Henkel leverages innovation for sustainable life

German company is showcasing more than 70 imported products across its three business categories.
German company Henkel has doubled its booth size at CIIE.

Henkel is showcasing more than 70 imported products at China International Import Expo from across its three business units – Laundry & Home Care, Beauty Care and Adhesive Technologies.

Making its third appearance at CIIE, Henkel has doubled its booth size to engage with more customers and partners in China under the theme "Innovation at Heart for Sustainable Living."

It is displaying a full range of Laundry & Home Care solutions with an emphasis on superior cleaning performance, long-lasting fragrance and sustainable biodegradability. Its newly imported Persil washing capsules support 15-minute fast-washing to help save water and energy.

The new imported Persil washing capsules from Henkel can support 15-minute fast-washing to help save water and energy.

